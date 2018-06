Canada Praises Ukraine For Success In Reformation Of Armed Forces, To Boost Military Aid

Canada has noted success of Ukraine in reformation of its armed forces and intends to boost military aid for the country.

Press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said this in a statement after a meeting between Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak and National Defense Minister of Canada Harjit Singh Sajjan, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Mr. Harjit Singh Sajjan says that Ukraine and Canada have to further deepen their cooperation and improve Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In turn Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak thanked Canada and appreciated all joint projects implemented by the two countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Canada intends to allocate USD 4.65 million for military exercises and provision of special equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.