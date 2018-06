The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has dismissed Finance Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk.

A total of 254 parliamentary members backed respective draft resolution 8433, when 226 votes enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Danyliuk was appointed the minister on April 14, 2016.

Danyliuk graduated from the Investment Management Institute of Kyiv, Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, and the business school of the Indiana University (the United States).

Danyliuk speaks five languages.

Over three years, he had worked on the projects in the McKinsey & Company in London and Moscow.

In October 2005 - August 2006, he was an advisor to then prime minister Yurii Yekhanurov.

After that he would head one of the investment funds in London for four years.

In 2010-2015, he headed a steering center for implementation of economic reforms.

Danyliuk also was a permanent envoy of the President to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

In September 2015, President Petro Poroshenko appointed him as a Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismiss Finance Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk.

The reason for the dismissal was Danyliuk's letter to ambassadors of G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States).

In particular, the letter read about Groysman's unwillingness to appoint Yana Buhrymova as Danyliuk's deputy.