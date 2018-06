The Verkhovna Rada elected Volodymyr Vasylenko, an international lawyer, as an auditor of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB).

289 MPs voted for the corresponding decision with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

81-year-old Vasylenko - doctor of law, professor, honored lawyer of Ukraine.

He was an adviser to the Department of the Secretariat of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine, the representative of Ukraine to the UN Council on Human Rights, Authorized Representative of Ukraine in the United Nations International Court in the case between Romania and Ukraine on the delimitation of maritime areas in the Black Sea.

Vasylenko was Ukraine's representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) (1998-2002), and was also the judge of the Ad hoc International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (2002-2005), a participant in many international conferences under the aegis of the United Nations.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Verkhovna Rada had failed to elect the NACB auditor several times.

The last contest involved 5 candidates: human rights activist, partner of Baker&McKenzie company Thomas Firestone; member of the Bar of Israel Vadym Melamed; Ukrainian lawyer-internationalist Volodymyr Vasylenko; head of the Antimafiya Association for Combating Organized Crime Yurii Likhnenko; pensioner Valerii Neboha.

The Parliamentary Committee on Prevention and Combating Corruption recommended that the Verkhovna Rada elect Vasylenko or Firestone as an auditor.