A single RAB-based tariff rate helps avoid a situation where no support is provided to the existing assets, - Carlos Pascual, Senior Vice President at IHS Energy 14:45

13.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives Foundation And Razumkov Center Ready To Vote For Tymoshenko, 9.4% For Hrytsenko, And 8.4% For Boiko Next Presidential Election 16:52

SBU: Polygraph Proves Savchenko's Intention To Overthrow Government 18:05

Russia Blocks Remittances For Procurement Of Medicines For Arrested Ukrainian Citizen Hryb 17:44

Dutch Court Arrests Gazprom's Assets In Compliance With SCC's Ruling To Pay USD 2.6 Billion To Naftogaz 15:55

Groysman To Resign Should Establishment Of Anticorruption Court Fail 17:36

12.6% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives Foundation And Razumkov Center Ready To Vote For Batkivschyna, 10.7% For Civic Position And 8.5% For Opposition Bloc Next Parliamentary Election 16:48

Bitcoin Cheapens 2.53% To USD 7,531 On Monday 18:08

SBU Blocks Cyberattack On Diplomatic Office Of A NATO Country Through Information System Of Health Ministry 16:04