The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has declared constitutional the bill submitted by 158 members of the Ukrainian Parliament on abolition of parliamentary immunity.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the Court.

Respective ruling was passed on Wednesday, June 6.

The text of the ruling will be published on June 7.

The bill suggests removing Sections 1 and 3 of Article 80 from the Basic Law that attribute immunity to the Ukrainian MPs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 19, 2017, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine asked the Constitutional Court to assess constitutionality of the bill abolishing the parliamentary immunity.