Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has suggests that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismiss Finance Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk.

Groysman has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Finance Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk states that he is being under huge political pressure and demands taking the floor at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine before the vote for his dismissal.

Danyliuk has written this on Facebook.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danyliuk does not intend to resign.