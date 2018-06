Oksana Kryvenko was elected as the new chairperson of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission).

A former member of the Energy Commission Andrii Herus wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The chairperson of the Energy Commission is elected by the members of the regulator by a secret ballot.

Corresponding information was confirmed by the press service of the Energy Commission on the regulator's website.

Prior to that, Kryvenko worked as deputy director of the department of the Energy Commission for regulating relations in the oil and gas sector.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 29, President Petro Poroshenko appointed five new members of the Energy Commission.

They were Olena Antonova, Oksana Kryvenko, Oleksandr Formahei, Dmytro Kovalenko and Yevhen Mahlevannyi.

All new members of the Energy Commission for the first time in history passed a competitive selection for these positions.

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities carries out state regulation of subjects of natural monopolies in electric power industry, heat supply, oil and gas complex, in the sphere of centralized water supply and drainage, and also provides price and tariff policy in these directions.