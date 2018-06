Public Affairs Department Spends UAH 1.5 Million To Finance Poroshenko And Delegation's Flight To Spain On Jun

The Public Affairs Department has spent over UAH 1.5 million for the flight of President Petro Poroshenko and a Ukrainian delegation to the Kingdom of Spain on June 2-4.

This is said in the data posted in the State Public Funds Application Portal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This was the first President Petro Poroshenko's official visit to Spain for the past 22 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the cost of official delegations flights headed by Poroshenko will make about UAH 64.8 million in 2018.