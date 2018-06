Lawyers Appeal Against 12-Year-Imprisonment Sentence To Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko

Lawyers of the Ukrainian journalist Roman Suschenko have appealed against the ruling to sentence the journalist to 12 years in prison.

Mark Feygin, lawyer of the Ukrainian journalist, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 4, the Moscow City Court sentenced Suschenko to 12 years in a high-security prison for espionage.

The journalist's lawyers intend to appeal against the ruling.

On September 30, 2016, Suschenko was detained by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation on suspicion of espionage.