Hereditary Prince Of Liechtenstein Alois Will Meet With President Poroshenko In Kyiv On June 6

On June 6, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein Alois will meet with President Petro Poroshenko, and later will pay an official visit to Lviv.

Press service of the President of Ukraine said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The parties will discuss intensification of bilateral political dialogue and trade-economic cooperation.

According to the report, this will be the first visit of the Hereditary Prince Of Liechtenstein since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Liechtenstein.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, 2017, President Poroshenko met with Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein Alois within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland).