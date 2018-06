13.3% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives Foundation And Razumkov Center Ready To Vote For Tymoshenko, 9.4% For Hrytsenko, And 8.4% For Boiko Next Presidential Election 16:52

12.6% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives Foundation And Razumkov Center Ready To Vote For Batkivschyna, 10.7% For Civic Position And 8.5% For Opposition Bloc Next Parliamentary Election 16:48

Lawyers Appeal Against 12-Year-Imprisonment Sentence To Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko 16:14

Hereditary Prince Of Liechtenstein Alois Will Meet With President Poroshenko In Kyiv On June 6 16:10

Temperature Of +19…+21, No Precipitations In Kyiv On Wednesday 16:07

MP Savchenko's Defense Decides To Appeal Against Her Arrest In ECHR 16:06

SBU Blocks Cyberattack On Diplomatic Office Of A NATO Country Through Information System Of Health Ministry 16:04

Major Cryptocurrencies Cheapening On Tuesday 16:01

Bitcoin Cheapens 2.7% To USD 7,440 On Tuesday 15:58