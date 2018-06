SBU Blocks Cyberattack On Diplomatic Office Of A NATO Country Through Information System Of Health Ministry

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has blocked a cyberattack on a diplomatic office of one of the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) through the information system of the Health Ministry of Ukraine.

Press service of the SBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the law enforcers managed to register conduction of the cyberattack by officials of one of the Health Ministry's enterprises seeking to get illegal access to the information-telecommunication systems of the ministry.

So far a suspect of the cyberattack has been served with charge papers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU said the Russian Federation had prepared a cyberattack on Ukrainian state bodies on the eve the UEFA Champions League final in Kyiv.