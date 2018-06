Dutch Court Arrests Gazprom's Assets In Compliance With SCC's Ruling To Pay USD 2.6 Billion To Naftogaz

A court in the Kingdom of the Netherlands has arrested assets of the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom in compliance with a ruling of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC; Sweden) to pay USD 2.6 billion to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, last week, Naftogaz filed an appeal to arrest Gazprom's stakes in its Dutch subsidiaries and their arrears.

"Naftogaz will take all available legal steps and instruments to achieve fulfillment of the ruling and receive the amount it won from Gazprom. Unfortunately, the Russian company acts in bad faith by not fulfilling the SCC's ruling as well as the orders of other European courts," Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine Andrii Kobolev said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in May, Naftogaz started the process of collecting from Gazprom its debt worth USD 2.6 billion using foreign courts in order to fulfill the ruling of the SCC.

Naftogaz states that it has appealed to different courts in the Kingdom of Sweden, the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

In compliance with results of two hearings at the SCC, Gazprom is obliged to pay Naftogaz of Ukraine USD 2.56 billion.