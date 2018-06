The Security Service of Ukraine states that the results of polygraph examination of non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament Nadiya Savchenko prove her intention to overthrow the Ukrainian government.

Press-service of the SBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the examination also proved that Savchenko took part in preparation of the overthrow, sought and transported weapons and discussed her plans with Vladimir Ruban, the head of the Officer Corps organization, and leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Savchenko's lawyers have decided to appeal against the charge papers she had been served with.