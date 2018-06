Bitcoin Cheapens 2.53% To USD 7,531 On Monday 18:08

SBU: Polygraph Proves Savchenko's Intention To Overthrow Government 18:05

Temperature Of +25...+27 Degrees, Intermittent Rain In Kyiv On Tuesday 18:02

Russia Blocks Remittances For Procurement Of Medicines For Arrested Ukrainian Citizen Hryb 17:44

Groysman To Resign Should Establishment Of Anticorruption Court Fail 17:36

Uncertainty in the policy of pricing and tariffs in energy sector limits the flow of investment, - former US Ambassador Pascual 19:59

Russian TV Presenter Sobchak: Jailed Ukrainian Filmmaker Sentsov Intends To Continue Hunger Strike 17:27

Russia And NATO Discuss Situation In Ukraine At Russia-NATO Council Meeting On Thursday 17:22

Crimean Activist Kolchenko Convicted In Russia Goes On Hunger Strike Demanding Release Of Film Director Sentsov 17:17