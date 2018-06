Groysman To Resign Should Establishment Of Anticorruption Court Fail

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman intends to resign if the establishment of the Higher Anticorruption Court fail.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister said this at a joint briefing with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Groysman added that this plenary week (June 5-8) he will work with parliamentary factions and groups to facilitate the adoption of the bill 7440 on establishment of the Anticorruption Court.

According to Groysman, the issue is crucial for the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission), Gianni Buquicchio, considers that the Commission guarantees independence of the Ukrainian judicial system.

He hopes that the new Constitutional Court will protect citizens' rights.