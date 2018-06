Russian television presenter Kseniya Sobchak has announced that Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov, who is serving a jail sentence in Russia, intends to continue his hunger strike.

Sobchak announced this in her Twitter microblog, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Sobchak, she spoke to Sentsov via a video communication application on Thursday.

"I have just spoken with Oleh Sentsov personally via video telephone. I tried to convince him to end his hunger strike. However, he is determined and asked not to be persuaded to change his decision," she wrote.

According to her, Sentsov looked bad and he has lost two teeth.

"He has lost two teeth, scurvy, says not yet. Awfully sorry for him. Skinny, pale," Sobchak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Sentsov's lawyers recently said that he intended to continue his hunger strike until he dies or until 64 political prisoners are releases.

Sentsov went on a hunger strike on May 14.