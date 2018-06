The State Fiscal Service (SFS) states that 317,000 cars with foreign number plates remain unregistered in Ukraine.

The press service of the SFS announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that as at April 26, the number of cars with foreign number plates that were imported into Ukraine in the transit mode amounted to 469,218 vehicles, while in the temporary import mode - 2,751,022 vehicles were imported into the customs territory of the country.

The number of cars that were imported in the transit mode and actually are in Ukraine is 113,233 cars, while 110,411 cars are with violation of the terms.

The number of cars that were imported in the regime of temporary import and actually are in Ukraine is 364,208, of which 207,483 vehicles are with violation of terms.

Number of cars with foreign number plates that are imported in transit mode:

Country (TOP-5) As at April 26, 2018 PL 198,872 LT 86,034 CZ 37,685 RU 28,795 MD 28,392

Number of cars with foreign number plates that are imported in temporary import mode:

Country (TOP-5) As at April 26, 2018 RU 891,720 BY 530,902 MD 330,515 PL 310,269 HU 97,049

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 4, the SFS stated that 246,400 cars with foreign registration remain unregistered in Ukraine.