SBU Serves Organizer Of Planned Assassination Of Russian Journalist Babchenko With Charges

Representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have served organizer of planned assassination of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko with changes of a terrorist attack.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

He said that the detainee was served with the charges under the Article 258 (terrorist attack) of the Penal Code of Ukraine last night.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 30, representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a suspect of organizing of assassination of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko.

According to the SBU, the journalist's murder had been ordered by Russian secret services.

On Wednesday, it was announced that journalist Babchenko was alive.

Babchenko's assassination was staged by the SBU.