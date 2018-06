NBU Expecting IMF Mission To Arrive After Adoption Of Anticorruption Court Law In June

The National Bank of Ukraine expects a mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to arrive in Ukraine after adoption of the law on the Anticorruption Court in June.

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Current crediting program for Ukraine, EFF (Extended Fund Facility) program, started in March 2015 and will last until March 2019.

The total budget of the program is USD 17.5 billion.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the NBU expected the IMF mission to arrive in January 2018.