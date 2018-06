New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ; the United States) considers that the staging of the assassination of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko can easily undermine trust of the public in journalists and affect any response to journalist murders in the future.

Press service of the CPJ has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The organization states that the staging was an extreme act of the Ukrainian authorities.

Besides, the Committee considers that the Ukraine Government has undermined its authority and accuses the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) of deception and propaganda.

Besides, the organization has raised a number of questions to the Ukrainian Government regarding the conducted special operation: how inevitable and trustworthy was the information about the threat to Babchenko's life; what were the evidence possessed by the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the plan of the Russian special services; what evidence did Ukraine have against the alleged organizer and alleged killer; who is the executor of the assassination and where he is now; why the SBU needed to declare Babchenko's murder to stop the alleged plot and arrest the alleged organizer; and who in the Ukrainian Government really knew about the operation; etc.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Reporters Without Borders international organization has expressed its concern about the staging of the assassination of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the SBU, Russian secret services had ordered to assassinate Babchenko.