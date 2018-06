Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 175 Million In April

The surplus of the current account of balance of payments preliminary made USD 175 million in April.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In April, the current account return to positive indicators (USD 175 million) as against the deficit in March (USD 628 million).

At the same time, the April surplus was almost the same with the one in April 2017.

In the first four months of 2018, the current account deficit (USD 202 million) slightly exceeded the relevant indicator of the same period of 2017 (USD 176 million).

In April, exports rose by 19.6% to USD 3.7 billion year over year.

In the first four months of 2018, exports grew by 11.3% to USD 14.1 billion year over year.

In April, import grew by 18.1% to USD 4.1 billion thanks to non-energy imports in the first place.

In the first four months of 2018, import rose by 13.9% to USD 16.6 billion year over year.

In April, net inflow of capital on financial account fell to USD 119 million.

Net obligations of the state sector before foreign creditors decreased by USD 121 million mostly due to redemption of hryvnia-denominated domestic government loan bonds owned by nonresidents.

Net inflow of direct foreign investments remained at the level of the previous month (USD 98 million) and were channeled into the real sector of economy.

In the first four months of 2018, net inflow of direct foreign investments made USD 394 million.

In April, cash volume growth outside banks slowed down (to USD 23 million) against the background of an increase in sale of cash foreign currency by the population.

In the year to date, the growth of cash outside banks has amounted to USD 208 million.

In the first four months of 2018, the inflow of funds on financial account made USD 222 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments made USD 3.8 billion.