Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko is alive.

Together with the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Babchenko appeared at a news briefing on the investigation into his attempted murder and thanked law enforcement officials for saving his life, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The security service received information in advance that a terrorist act was being prepared and that the murder of Russian citizen Arkady Babchenko was being prepared. We reached out to the people that had this information, established confidential cooperation with them in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, and they helped us to prevent this murder, this terrorist act," the SBU's head Vasyl Hrytsak said.

According to him, an SBU operation helped to gather evidence about the terrorist activities of Russian intelligence services on the territory of Ukraine.

Hrytsak thanked Babchenko and his family for their patience and cooperation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, information from the SBU stated that Babchenko's murder was ordered by Russian intelligence services.