MP Savchenko Decides To Suspend Hunger Strike To Take Another Polygraph Test

Member of Parliament Nadia Savchenko (independent) has decided to suspend her hunger strike in order to undergo another forensic psychological assessment involving the use of a polygraph test.

Savchenko’s press service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the statement, Savchenko’s lawyers are currently preparing a petition to order a psychological assessment in a state institution.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, Savchenko’s defense team has decided to appeal against the decision to serve her with a notice of suspicion.