The Inter TV channel received the rights to broadcast matches of the Football World Cup, which will be held in Russia.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the channel.

"Inter Media Group received the rights to broadcast matches of the World Football Championship 2018. All matches of the most prestigious football tournament will be exclusively shown on the Inter and NTN TV channels," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the last championship (2014 in Brazil) was watched by 3.2 billion people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, four Members of Parliament propose to the Verkhovna Rada to prohibit broadcasting organizations from broadcasting the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Russia - draft resolution No. 8343 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on May 11.

Earlier, the National Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine has decided not to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 from Russia, and the rights to broadcast it were bought before 2014.

Besides, on December 1, 2017, the National Public Television and Radio Company of Ukraine decided not to broadcast the drawing of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Football World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018.