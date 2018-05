The 12% increase of railway passenger fares by the Ukrainian Railways public joint-stock company (Ukrzaliznytsia) has entered into force.

The press service of Ukrzaliznytsia announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Yes, the indexation of [passenger] rates by 12% has taken place," the press service said.

Ukrzaliznytsia plans the next increase of passenger fares for October 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia in May that it intended to raise passenger fares by 12% from May 30 and by 12% from October 1.

In April, Ukrzaliznytsia announced that the order on indexation of passenger rail fares was going through the approval process.

Ukrzaliznytsia's financial plan for 2018 provides for raising passenger fares within Ukraine (excluding commuter fares) by 12% in April and 12% in October.

Ukrzaliznytsia started commercial operations on December 1, 2015.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovskyi railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of goods and passengers.