Temperature Of +28...+30, No Precipitations In Kyiv On Thursday

On May 31, Kyiv should expect partly cloudy weather, no precipitations, north wind of 7-12 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +16...+18 degrees, and in the daytime at +28...+30 degrees.

The Weather Center has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports..

For the west of Ukraine, they forecast partly cloudy weather, no precipitations, north wind of 7-12 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +12...+18 degrees, and in the daytime at +25...+31 degrees.

For the Carpathians, they forecast no precipitations, air temperature at night will stand at +8...+13 degrees, and in the daytime at +17...+22 degrees.

For Morshyn, they forecast no precipitations, air temperature at night will stand at +13...+15 degrees, and in the daytime at +27...+29 degrees.

For Truskavets, they forecast no precipitations, air temperature at night will stand at +14...+16 degrees, and in the daytime at +27...+29 degrees.

For Svaliava, they forecast no precipitations, air temperature at night will stand at +13...+15 degrees, and in the daytime at +25...+27 degrees.

For the north of Ukraine, they forecast partly cloudy weather, no precipitations, north wind of 7-12 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +13...+18 degrees, +10...+15 degrees in Chernihiv region, and in the daytime at +25...+30 degrees, +19...+24 degrees in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

For the center of Ukraine, they forecast partly cloudy weather, no precipitations, north wind of 7-12 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +11...+17 degrees, and in the daytime at +25...+30 degrees.

For the east of Ukraine, they forecast partly cloudy weather, no precipitations, north wind of 7-12 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +10...+15 degrees, and in the daytime at +25...+30 degrees, +19...+24 degrees in Kharkiv region.

For the south of Ukraine, they forecast partly cloudy weather, no precipitations, north wind of 7-12 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +12...+18 degrees, and in the daytime at +28...+33 degrees.

For Crimea, they forecast partly cloudy weather, no precipitations, north wind of 7-12 m/s. Air temperature at night will stand at +13...+18 degrees, and in the daytime at +25...+30 degrees.

For Yalta, they forecast no precipitations. Air temperature at night will stand at +15...+17 degrees, and in the daytime at +27...+29 degrees.

As at 9:00, May 30, the water temperature in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov was +19...+23 degrees, in the river of Dnieper near Kyiv +21 degrees.