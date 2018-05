Council Of Europe Secretary General Spokesperson Holtgen: Number Of Assaults On Journalists In Ukraine And Rus

Daniel Holtgen, Director of Communications / Spokesperson for the Secretary General and the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe, states that the number of assaults on journalists in Ukraine and the Russian Federation grows rapidly.

He has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"#Journalists are being attacked and arrested at an alarming rate in #Ukraine and #Russia. The killing of Arkady #Babchenko today must be rapidly and fully investigated," he wrote.

Ukraine's Permanent Envoy to the Council of Europe Dmytro Kuleba responded to the said Holtgen's twit saying that equalization of the situations in Russia and Ukraine entails particular concerns.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Michele Nicoletti calls on the Ukrainian authorities to immediately investigate the assassination of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko.0

Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Ukraine Judith Gough has been shocked by the assassination of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko in Kyiv.

Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Kingdom of Sweden Margot Wallstrom and the Republic of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius hope that the guilty of the assassination of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko will be brought to justice.

On May 29 evening, Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was shot in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.