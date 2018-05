The police intend to schedule forensic examination of the body of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko murdered in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv on May 29.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from spokesperson for the National Police Yaroslav Trakalo.

He said the examination will allow the investigation to get to know what weapon Babchenko was shot with.

Law enforcers have withdrawn footage from surveillance cameras from the houses located nearby the crime scene where Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was murdered in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv on May 29.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, Representative of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, calls on the Ukrainian authorities to investigate the assassination of a Russian journalist, Arkady Babchenko, in Kyiv at the earliest possible time.

The police have published a composite photo of a suspect of the assassination of a Russian journalist, Arkady Babchenko, in Kyiv.

According to the report, the suspect is male aged 40-45 with the height of 175-180 centimeters.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Russian Federation calls on the Ukrainian authorities to do their best to promptly investigate the assassination of a Russian journalist, Arkady Babchenko, in Kyiv.

The Russian ministry also hopes that relevant international institutions and non-governmental organizations will take control of the course of the investigation.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction / member of the Ministry of Interior Affairs' collegiate body, Anton Heraschenko, states that the police will consider involvement of Russian secret services in the assassination of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko in Kyiv.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has started investigating the assassination of a Russian journalist, Arkady Babchenko, in Kyiv.

On May 29, Babchenko was shot down in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.

According to the report, in the last several years, several Russian citizens have been killed in the territory of Ukraine: journalist Pavel Sheremet, former member of the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly (Russian Parliament), Denis Voronenkov.

Ukrainian police have started investigating the assassination of a Russian journalist, Arkady Babchenko, in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.

According to the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, Andrii Kryschenko, Babchenko was murdered in the apartment where he lived.

According to preliminary reports that there were several shots heard at the crime scene.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under Section 1 of Article 115 (intentional homicide) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

Besides, Kryschenko has told 112 Ukraine TV channel that the police were considering professional activity of Babchenko as the major reason for his assassination.