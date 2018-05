U.S. Ambassador To UN Haley: Russia Further Increasing Military Presence In Donbas

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley states that the Russian Federation continues increasing its military presence in Donbas.

She said this at a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She also called on Russia to take responsibility for downing of the Malaysia Airlines jetliner in Donbas in July 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Russian Federation and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Serhii Lavrov and Stef Blok, have discussed involvement of Russian military in downing of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 jetliner in Donbas in July 2014.

Minister Blok informed Lavrov about preliminary results of the investigation into the jetliner crash.

The Russian minister strongly rejected all the accusations against Russia.

On May 24, the Dutch-led international team of investigators has come to a conclusion that the Buk missile launch system by which MH17 was downed originated from the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian armed forces.

The United States calls on the Russian Federation to take responsibility for involvement in the downing of the Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines (flight MH17) in Donetsk region that took place on July 17, 2014.

The European Union calls on the Russian Federation to take responsibility for its involvement in the downing of the Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines (flight MH17) in Donetsk region on July 17, 2014.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Commonwealth of Australia consider that the Russian Federation is responsible for downing of the Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines (flight MH17) in Donbas on July 17, 2014.