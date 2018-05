United States Calling On Russia To Release All Ukrainian Political Prisoners

The United States calls on the Russian Federation to release all Ukrainian political prisoners.

Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs / Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Heather Nauert has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, lawyers of Russia-convicted Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov states he intends to continue his hunger strike until his death or release of 64 Ukrainian political prisoners.