Retail Prices For A-76/80 Gasoline Down 0.04% To UAH 25.73 Per Liter, For A-92 And A-95 Gasoline Types Up 0.44

On Monday-Friday, May 21-25, the average retail prices for the A-76/80 gasoline decreased by 0.04% from UAH 25.74 to UAH 25.73 per liter, for the А-92 gasoline rose by 0.57% from UAH 28.27 to UAH 28.43 per liter, and for the А-95 gasoline rose by 0.44% from UAH 29.25 to UAH 29.38 per liter, the UPECO company has informed Ukrainian News Agency.

Since early 2018, the average retail prices for the A-76/80 gasoline have increased by 1.86% from UAH 25.26 per liter, for A-92 increased by 4.10% from UAH 27.31 per liter, and for A-95 increased by 4.59% from UAH 28.09 per liter.

