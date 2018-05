Poroshenko: Normandy Four Leaders Should Discuss Deployment Of UN Peacekeeping Mission In Donbas Before 2019

President Petro Poroshenko wants the issue of deployment of a United Nations peacekeeping mission to be discussed by the leaders of the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

The President of Ukraine said this at a joint briefing with President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Kostiantyn Yeliseev will visit Berlin (the Federal Republic of Germany) on June 1 to take part in the negotiating the preparation of a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, the Russian Federation, and the French Republic).

Poroshenko hoped that the Normandy Four leaders meeting would be held early in June 2018.