The Basmanny District Court of Moscow (the Russian Federation) has arrested member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction Anton Heraschenko in absentia.

Heraschenko has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Russian investigators suspect him of calls for terrorism.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2017, a court in Russia arrested and put on the wanted list non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament Volodymyr Parasiuk and member of the Kyiv City Council of the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association Volodymyr Nazarenko.