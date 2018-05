Gazprom Demands Full Abolition Of SCC's Ruling On Gas Transit Contract With Naftogaz

The Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom has submitted an appeal to the Svea Court of Appeal (the Kingdom of Sweden) demanding complete abolition of the ruling of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC; Sweden) on the gas transit contract with the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

The TASS news agency has said this in a statement with the reference to respective statement by Gazprom, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in March 2018, Gazprom also appeal against the said ruling of the SCC.

On February 28, the SCC satisfied demands of Naftogaz to compensate USD 4.63 billion for short-delivered gas by Gazprom.

Following the two rulings of the SCC, Gazprom is obliged to pay Naftogaz USD 2.56 billion.