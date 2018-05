Cash Dollar Sell Rate Down 4.12 Kopecks To 26.1548 UAH/USD, Buy Rate Down 7.54 Kopecks To 25.8896 UAH/USD May

From May 21 to 25, the cash sell rate for US dollars in Kyiv-based bank exchange offices decreased by 4.12 kopecks to 26.1548 UAH/USD, and the buy rate decreased by 7.54 kopecks to 25.8896 UAH/USD.

The Ukrainian News Agency learned from BIN.ua.

The average Euro buy rate decreased by 31.03 kopecks to 30.2893 UAH/EUR, and the sell rate decreased by 29.53 kopecks to 30.8826 UAH/EUR.

Cash exchange rates:

U.S. Dollar Euro Russian ruble (10) Purchase Sale Purchase Sale Purchase Sale Average rate as of May 25 25,8896 26,1548 30,2893 30,8826 3,7400 4,3800 As against May 18 -0,0754 -0,0412 -0,3103 -0,2953 -0,0200 0,0300

