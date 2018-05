USA Calling On Russia To Take Responsibility For Involvement In Downing Malaysia Airlines Jetliner In Donbas

The United States calls on the Russian Federation to take responsibility for involvement in the downing of the Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines (flight MH17) in Donetsk region that took place on July 17, 2014.

The U.S. Department of State has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We call upon Russia, in particular, to respect and adhere to UN Security Council Resolution 2166 (2014). It is time for Russia to cease its lies and account for its role in the shoot down," the statement says.

The U.S. Department of State also expressed confidence in the ability of the Dutch criminal justice system to prosecute those responsible in a manner that is fair and just.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union calls on the Russian Federation to account for the downing of the Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines (flight MH17) in Donetsk region that took place on July 17, 2014.