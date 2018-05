Ex-Defense Minister Of South Ossetia Involved In Transportation To Donbas Of Buk Missile System That Downed Ma

The Billingcat international journalist group states that former defense minister of self-proclaimed South Ossetia, Andrey Laptev, is an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and involved in transportation to Donbas of the Buk missile launch system that downed the Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines in the sky over Donetsk region on July 17, 2014.

The group has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the international Joint Investigation Team has identified the missile used to shoot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine in 2014 was launched from the Buk missile system that belonged to a part of the Russian armed forces and was fired from a part of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

The plane crash killed all 298 crew and passengers onboard.