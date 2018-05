The state-owned National Coal Company will begin full operation within 2-3 months.

Deputy Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Anatolii Korzun announced this during the government question hour in the parliament, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to Korzun, the company will optimize the management structure of the coal industry and significantly improve the financial conditions of coal mines.

As the Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Cabinet of Ministers established the National Coal Company on December 6, 2017.

The National Coal Company will unite 19 state enterprises operating a total of 33 coal mines, including the Yuzhnodonbasske Mine Office No. 1, the Surgai Mine, Selidovvuhillia, Toretskvuhillia, Myrnohradvuhillia, Pervomaiskvuhillia, Volynvuhillia, Lvivvuhillia, the Novovolynsk Repair and Mechanic Plant, Donhivuhlemash, Yuzhgiproshakht, Dneprogiproshakht, and the State Research Institute for Organization and Mechanization of Mine Construction.