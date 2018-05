Energy Commission Chair Vovk Expecting Gas Price For Population To Grow By Up To 70%

Chairperson of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities Dmytro Vovk expects the gas price for the population to rise by up to 70%.

He has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the commission added that the gas price should have been revised earlier.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not approved proposals of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company to revise gas price for the population that envisioned its increased by up to 65%.

The Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine intends to initiate retention of the gas price for the population at the level of UAH 4,942 per thousand cubic meters (VAT inclusive) from June 1, 2018.