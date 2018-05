Netherlands, Australia Consider Russia Responsible For Downing Malaysia Airlines Jetliner In Donbas

The Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Commonwealth of Australia consider that the Russian Federation is responsible for downing of the Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines (flight MH17) in Donbas on July 17, 2014.

Press service of the Dutch Government has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Netherlands and Australia call on Russia to take all responsible and cooperate with the investigation still being underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, President Petro Poroshenko agreed the position with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte to punish the guilty of downing of the Malaysia Airlines jetliner in Donetsk region.