2 UK Citizens Injured After Attack By Unknown Persons On Liverpool Football Fans At Cafe In Downtown Kyiv

Two citizens of the United Kingdom have been injured as a result of an attack by a group of unknown persons on the fans of the Liverpool F.C. (the United Kingdom) in a cafe in downtown Kyiv.

Press service of the Main National Police Department in Kyiv has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the scuffle took place on Velyka Vasylkivska street on May 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 12,000 law enforcers will administer the law during the UEFA Champions League final in Kyiv on May 26.