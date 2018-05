The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has reinstated former deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) Vasyl Stoyetskyi.

This is said in respective ruling dated May 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court partially satisfied a Stoyetskyi's appeal and declared unlawful the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated March 25, 2015 under which Stoyetskyi was dismissed.

Besides, the court reinstated Stoyetskyi as a deputy head of the SESU from March 26, 2015 and collected average wage for the period of Stoyetskyi's being out of the office worth UAH 463,600 from the SESU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, 2018, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv declared unlawful and cancelled the decision of the Ukrainian Government to dismiss SESU head Bochkovskyi.

On March 25, 2015, then SESU Head Bochkovskyi and SESU deputy head Stoyetskyi were detained right at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for being suspected of corruption.