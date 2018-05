Friday, May 25 marks four years of office of President Petro Poroshenko.

Poroshenko gained 54.7% of votes at the snap presidential election on May 25, 2014, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 59.5% of voters took part in the election.

Poroshenko's inauguration took place on June 7, 2014.

Petro Poroshenko is the youngest Ukrainian President.

The next regular presidential election are scheduled for March 31, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 26, 2017, Poroshenko celebrated his 52nd birthday.