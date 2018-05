Ukraine has imposed three-year sanctions against the Moldova Metallurgical Plant open joint stock company (Rybnitsa, Moldova).

Ukrainian News learned this from presidential decree No.126 which imposes special economic and other restrictive measures against a number of legal entities and individuals.

The sanctions are imposed for three years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrmetalurhprom iron and steel companies association urges the government of Ukraine to ban exports of scrap ferrous metal from Ukraine to the unrecognized Transdniestrian Moldovan Republic.

Ukrmetalurhprom president Oleksandr Kalenkov says 80% of scrap metal is exported to Turkey and 20% to the unrecognized Transdniestrian Moldovan Republic.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree to enact a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on imposing sanctions against Russia in synchronization with the United States.

On May 2, 2018, the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions on Russia in synchronization with the United States.

In April 2018, the United States imposed sanctions on seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies they own or control, 17 senior Russian government officials, and a state-owned Russian weapons trading company and its subsidiary bank in April because of the Russian government's malign activity around the globe.

The United States imposed sanctions on five Russian legal entities and 19 individuals on March 15 under the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) as part of measures to combat Russian cyber activities.