Ukraine has imposed three-year sanctions against seven Russian oligarchs, including Oleg Deripaska.

Ukrainian News learned this from presidential decree No.126 which imposes special economic and other restrictive measures against a number of legal entities and individuals.

The list also includes Vladimir Bogdanov, Suleiman Kerimov, Igor Rotenberg, Andrei Skoch, Kirill Shamalov, and Victor Vekselberg.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2018, the United States imposed sanctions on seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies they own or control, 17 senior Russian government officials, and a state-owned Russian weapons trading company and its subsidiary bank in April because of the Russian government's malign activity around the globe.

The United States imposed sanctions on five Russian legal entities and 19 individuals on March 15 under the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) as part of measures to combat Russian cyber activities.