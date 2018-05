International Team Of Investigators Arrives At Conclusion That Buk TELAR By Which MH17 Was Downed Originated F

The Dutch-led international team of investigators has come to a conclusion that the Buk TELAR by which MH17 was downed originated from the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian armed forces.

Representatives of the team of investigators said this at a press conference in the Netherlands, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Wilbert Paulissen, the head of the crime squad of the Netherlands' national police, said all of the vehicles in the convoy carrying the missile were part of the Russian armed forces.

Vasyl Hrytsak, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, was present at the press conference.

"We absolutely support the conclusion of the international team of investigators that the BUK anti-aircraft system belonged to the 53rd brigade of the Russian armed forces," he said.

Dutch Chief Prosecutor Frederic Westerbeke said the team of investigators had done a huge job but it was early to say about the end of the investigation because it was complicated.

He called on Russia not to impede the investigation and provide information about citizens who transported BUK to the Donbas.

He says a Dutch court will consider the case after the investigation is over.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, 2018, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte coordinated efforts to punish those involved in downing the Boeing-777 of Malaysia Airlines in Donetsk region on July 17, 2014.