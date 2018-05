Ukraine has imposed three-year sanctions against Serhii Kurchenko, the owner of the East European Fuel and Energy Company (VETEK).

Ukrainian News learned this from presidential decree No.126 of May 14, 2018.

The sanctions are imposed for three years.

The presidential decree enacts a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of May 2, 2018.

In July 2017, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine filed a request to court to allow to start in-absentia trial against Serhii Kurchenko.

The Prosecutor General's Office charges Kurchenko with creation and sustaining the activity of a criminal organization, misappropriation of property, banks funds embezzlement, state funds embezzlement on large scale, tax evasion, money laundering, organizing of sham companies as a cover-up for his illegal activities.

The losses caused by Kurchenko's criminal activity are estimated at over UAH 14 billion.

In February 2014, Kurchenko fled Ukraine and currently is on wanted list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2017, the Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa authorized the State to confiscate close to 100,000 tons of fuel worth a total of more than UAH 800 million in connection with case against Serhii Kurchenko, the owner of the East European Fuel and Energy Company (VETEK).

On June 19, 2017, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko said that a court had authorized the State to confiscate assets belonging to the Odesa Oil Refinery public joint-stock company (Odesa) as a weapon of crime used by the organized criminal gang created by Kurchenko.