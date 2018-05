Hungary Willing To Resolve Conflict With Ukraine On Language Norms Of Education Law Prior To NATO Summit In Ju

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto says Hungary would like the conflict with Ukraine on the language norms of the Ukrainian education law to be resolved prior to the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in July.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, on May 23, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto had talks with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell.

"Hungary highly appreciates the assistance of the United States in the interests of solving the conflict that has developed with Ukraine because of legislation that violates the rights of minorities," he said following the talks.

He says Hungary does not have an interest in prolonging the dispute, but in finding a solution to the conflict.

"Hungary would like the 150 thousand Transcarpathian Hungarians to be able to live in peace and legal security, and for Ukraine to stop violating its international and bilateral commitments," the press service quoted the Minister as saying.

The Minister added that Hungary would like the issue to be resolved prior to the NATO summit in June.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine could not confirm to the Ukrainian News Agency whether the meeting of the foreign ministers is scheduled for May 29.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, calls on Ukraine and Hungary to speed up settlement of the language issue within the Education Law.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said Hungary was under considerable international pressure for blocking the Ukraine - NATO commission meetings.

Hungary intends to block Ukraine's participation in the meeting of defense ministers of the European Union in April and the summit Ukraine - NATO with participation of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in July 2018.

Hungary has blocked a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission at the level of defense ministers that was scheduled to be held during the period of February 14-15 because of the language provisions of the Education Law.

The new wording of the Education Law took effect on September 28, 2017.