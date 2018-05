According to a source, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will vote on bill No.7440 on the Higher Anticorruption Court during the next plenary session week of June 5-8.

A source in the Verkhovna Rada said this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"There will be no voting on the bill today," the source said.

According to the source, Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy and leaders of the parliamentary factions agreed during the morning meeting that the parliament will consider 1,100 of 1,927 amendments to the bill on Thursday.

The source says there is no agreement with international partners on the role of the council of international experts during the selection of judges of the Higher Anticorruption Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 23, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada began to consider the reading of bill No. 7440 on the Higher Anticorruption Court.

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Parubiy expected the parliament to adopt the law on Higher Anticorruption Court on May 24.